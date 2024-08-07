NeueHealth: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DORAL, Fla. (AP) — DORAL, Fla. (AP) — NeueHealth, Inc. (NEUE) on Wednesday reported a loss of $58.6 million in its second quarter.

The Doral, Florida-based company said it had a loss of $8.65 …

DORAL, Fla. (AP) — DORAL, Fla. (AP) — NeueHealth, Inc. (NEUE) on Wednesday reported a loss of $58.6 million in its second quarter.

The Doral, Florida-based company said it had a loss of $8.65 per share. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, were $6.42 per share.

The health insurer posted revenue of $226 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NEUE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NEUE

