NeueHealth: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Posted 11/7/24

DORAL, Fla. (AP) — DORAL, Fla. (AP) — NeueHealth, Inc. (NEUE) on Thursday reported a loss of $57.4 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Doral, Florida-based company said it …

You must be a member to read this story.

Join our family of readers for as little as $5 per month and support local, unbiased journalism.

Already have an account? Log in to continue. Otherwise, follow the link below to join.

Please log in to continue

Log in
I am anchor

NeueHealth: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Posted

DORAL, Fla. (AP) — DORAL, Fla. (AP) — NeueHealth, Inc. (NEUE) on Thursday reported a loss of $57.4 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Doral, Florida-based company said it had a loss of $8.51. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to $6.78 per share.

The health insurer posted revenue of $232.9 million in the period.

NeueHealth expects full-year revenue of $950 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NEUE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NEUE

Comments

Other items that may interest you

Trump announces golf partner and former Georgia …

Chinese national jailed on charges that he tried to …

NASA astronauts won't say which one of them got sick …

Sea turtle nests increased along a Florida beach but …

x