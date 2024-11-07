NeueHealth: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DORAL, Fla. (AP) — DORAL, Fla. (AP) — NeueHealth, Inc. (NEUE) on Thursday reported a loss of $57.4 million in its third quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Doral, Florida-based company said it …
On a per-share basis, the Doral, Florida-based company said it had a loss of $8.51. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to $6.78 per share.
The health insurer posted revenue of $232.9 million in the period.
NeueHealth expects full-year revenue of $950 million.
