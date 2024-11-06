NewtekOne: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Posted 11/6/24

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — NewtekOne, Inc. (NEWT) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $11.9 million.

The Boca Raton, Florida-based company said it had net …

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — NewtekOne, Inc. (NEWT) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $11.9 million.

The Boca Raton, Florida-based company said it had net income of 45 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 41 cents per share.

The provider of financial and business services to small-and medium-sized business posted revenue of $83.1 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $62.8 million, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $61.8 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NEWT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NEWT

