NextEra Energy Partners: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

JUNO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — JUNO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) on Wednesday reported a loss of $40 million in its third quarter.

The Juno Beach, Florida-based company said …

JUNO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — JUNO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) on Wednesday reported a loss of $40 million in its third quarter.

The Juno Beach, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 43 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 51 cents per share.

The limited partnership for clean-energy projects posted revenue of $319 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $325.1 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NEP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NEP

