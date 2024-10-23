NextEra: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

JUNO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — JUNO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $1.85 billion.

The Juno Beach, Florida-based company said it had profit of 90 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.03 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 98 cents per share.

The parent company of Florida Power & Light Co. posted revenue of $7.57 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8.46 billion.

NextEra expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.23 to $3.43 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NEE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NEE

