NextEra: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Posted 1/24/25

JUNO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — JUNO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) on Friday reported fourth-quarter profit of $1.2 billion.

The Juno Beach, Florida-based company said it had profit of …

You must be a member to read this story.

Join our family of readers for as little as $5 per month and support local, unbiased journalism.

Already have an account? Log in to continue. Otherwise, follow the link below to join.

Please log in to continue

Log in
I am anchor

NextEra: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Posted

JUNO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — JUNO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) on Friday reported fourth-quarter profit of $1.2 billion.

The Juno Beach, Florida-based company said it had profit of 58 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 53 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 51 cents per share.

The parent company of Florida Power & Light Co. posted revenue of $5.39 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.51 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $6.95 billion, or $3.37 per share. Revenue was reported as $24.75 billion.

NextEra expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.45 to $3.70 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NEE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NEE

Comments

Other items that may interest you

Trump’s Palestinian refugee idea falls flat with …

Lindsey Graham, a top Trump ally, says pardoning …

Nikki Fried vows to rebuild Florida Democrats as …

Sledding on boogie boards, ice hockey on Canal Street: …

x