NNN REIT: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Posted 10/31/24

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — NNN REIT, Inc (NNN) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its third quarter. The results matched Wall Street expectations.

The …

NNN REIT: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Posted

The Orlando, Florida-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $155.7 million, or 84 cents per share, in the period.

The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of 84 cents per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $97.9 million, or 53 cents per share.

The retail real estate investment trust, based in Orlando, Florida, posted revenue of $218.6 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $218.2 million, topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $216.6 million.

NNN REIT expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $3.31 to $3.35 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NNN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NNN

