Noel Stephen, Brad Goodbread win re-election

OKEECHOBEE – Okeechobee County Sheriff Noel Stephen won his bid for re-election Aug. 20.
Stephen received 66.99% of the vote compared to challenger Jon Folbrecht’s 15.76% and Stephen Weikert’s 17.25%.
All three candidates are Republicans. Because there were no candidates in other parties, this was an open primary.
In the District 3 Okeechobee County Commission race, incumbent Brad Goodbread won with 60.62% of the votes. Keith White received 39.38%. Both candidates are Republican. This was also an open primary.
In the County Commission District 5 race, there were two Democrats and two Republicans, so the primary elections were closed.
In the Republican primary, Michael Sumner received 65% of the votes cast to Billy McCullers’s 35%.
In the Democrat primary, Austin Harvey edged out Glenn Attaway in a tight race. Harvey received 50.63% -- 522 votes to Attaway’s 49.37% -- 509 votes.
Sumner and Harvey will advance to the general election ballot in November.
Only 27.83% of Okeechobee County's registered voters participated in the primary election.