Norwegian Cruise Line: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Posted

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $474.9 million.

The Miami-based company said it had net income of 95 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 99 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 95 cents per share.

The cruise operator posted revenue of $2.81 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.76 billion.

Norwegian Cruise Line expects full-year earnings to be $1.65 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NCLH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NCLH

