NV5: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Posted

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (AP) — HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (AP) — NV5 Global, Inc. (NVEE) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $7.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Hollywood, Florida-based company said it had profit of 50 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.24 per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of $1.24 per share.

The engineering services provider posted revenue of $236.3 million in the period.

NV5 expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.13 to $5.20 per share, with revenue in the range of $944 million to $950 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NVEE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NVEE

