ODP Corp.: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Posted

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — ODP Corp. (ODP) on Wednesday reported a loss of $73 million in its second quarter.

The Boca Raton, Florida-based company said it had a loss of $2.05 per share. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations and non-recurring costs, were 56 cents per share.

The office supply retailer posted revenue of $1.72 billion in the period.

ODP Corp. expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.25 to $5 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ODP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ODP

