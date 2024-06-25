Okeechobee Arrest Report

Special to Lake Okeechobee News
The following individuals were arrested on felony or driving under the influence (DUI) charges by the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), the Okeechobee City Police Department (OCPD), the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), the Department of Corrections (DOC) or the Okeechobee Narcotics Task Force (ONTF).
- Joseph Bennett, 19, Northwest 19th Avenue, was arrested June 16 by OCSO Deputy Skylar Casian and charged with three counts assault and two counts child abuse. Bond was set at $1,000,000.
- Steven Alderete, 36, Southwest Third Avenue, was arrested June 16 by OCSO Deputy Rocio Mendez and charged with unarmed burglary of a vehicle and petit theft. Bond was set at $5,500.
- Emilio Perera, 86, Northeast 104th Terrace, was arrested June 16 by OCSO Deputy Kayla Kanarick and charged with assault with a deadly weapon and battery. Bond was set at $16,000.
- Chris Luis, 18, Miami, was arrested June 14 by OCSO Deputy Jackie Timmons and charged with battery on detention staff. Bond was set at $500.
- Eric Bronson, 36, Southeast 42nd Street, was arrested June 15 by OCSO and charged with battery, resisting arrest with violence and hindering communication with law enforcement. Bond was set at $6,500.
- Tina Ripoll, 59, BHR, was arrested June 20 by OCSO Deputy Kayla Kanarick on an Okeechobee County warrant for sending threats to kill or injure. Bond was set at $100,000.
- Gino Ramos, 29, Northwest 36th Street, was arrested June 18 by OCSO Deputy Vincent PeterPaul and charged with extortion and intimidating a witness. Bond was set at $30,000.
- Janarae Billie, 44, Knotts Landing, was arrested June 17 by OCSO Deputy Alejandra Rodriguez and charged with DUI, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of psilocybin. Bond was set at $11,000.
- Heidi Hernandez was arrested June 17 and charged with tampering with an electronic monitoring device.
- Kenneth Gick, 79, Southeast 96th Circle, was arrested June 18 by OCSO Deputy Gabe Greseth and charged with battery and hindering contact with law enforcement. Bond was set at $3,000.
- Sherman Bryant, 43, Southeast 34th Avenue, was arrested June 18 by OCSO Deputy Christopher Tullio and charged with sale of cocaine and possession with intent to sell. Bond was set at $150,000.
- Zeferino Bolanos, 40, Northwest Second Street, was arrested June 18 by ONTF and charged with possession of cocaine and driving without a license. Bond was set at $5,500.
- Roodolphe Coicou was arrested June 24 and charged with two counts possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Luke Perry, 19, Jordan Loop, was arrested June 15 by OCSO Deputy Misei Esquivel and charged with DUI. Bond was set at $250.
- Agapito DeJesus, 52, Northeast 16th Court, was arrested June 15 by OCSO Deputy Misei Esquivel and charged with DUI. Bond was set at $250.
- Francisco Medellin, 37, Northeast 28th Terrace, was arrested June 16 by OCSO Deputy Misei Esquivel and charged with DUI. Bond was set at $500.
This column lists arrests and not convictions, unless otherwise stated. Anyone listed here who is later found not guilty or has had the charges against them dropped is welcome to inform this newspaper. The information will be confirmed and printed.