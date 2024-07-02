Okeechobee Arrest Report

Special to Lake Okeechobee News
The following individuals were arrested on felony or driving under the influence (DUI) charges by the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), the Okeechobee City Police Department (OCPD), the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), the Department of Corrections (DOC) or the Okeechobee Narcotics Task Force (ONTF).
- Keith Dubel, 27, Southeast Ninth Avenue, was arrested June 21 by OCPD Detective Brandi Drapal and charged with battery on a person 65 years or older. Bond was set at $10,000.
- Devon Taggart, 20, Southeast 13th Avenue, was arrested June 22 by OCSO Deputy Jennifer Fairtrace and charged with robbery by sudden snatching, battery by strangulation and battery. Bond was set at $17,500.
- Patricia Bivins, 58, South Bay, was arrested June 23 and charged with introducing contraband into a detention facility.
- Melissa Harden, 39, Northwest 11th Street, was arrested June 22 by OCPD Officer Ted Van Deman and charged with petit theft and use of an anti-shoplifting device. Bond was set at $3,250.
- Willie Gordon, 47, Northeast 14th Avenue, was arrested June 22 by OCSO Deputy Jennifer Fairtrace and charged with possession of cocaine and tampering with evidence. Bond was set at $6,000.
- Carlos Leon, 43, Northwest 276th Street, was arrested June 26 by OCSO Deputy Steven Pollock and charged with DUI with property damage, DUI with serious injury, DUI causing death and vehicular homicide. Bond was set at $36,000.
- Layne Vargas, 23, Northwest 147th Terrace, was arrested June 26 by OCSO Deputy Jennifer Fairtrace and charged with DUI, battery on law enforcement, driving without a license, fleeing law enforcement and resisting an officer with violence. Bond was set at $22,000.
- Jorge Ferrer, 46, address unknown, was arrested June 23 by OCSO Deputy Misei Esquivel and charged with DUI and driving without a license. Bond was set at $1,000.
This column lists arrests and not convictions, unless otherwise stated. Anyone listed here who is later found not guilty or has had the charges against them dropped is welcome to inform this newspaper. The information will be confirmed and printed.