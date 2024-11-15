Okeechobee man charged with possession of child porn

These columns list arrests and not convictions, unless otherwise stated. Anyone listed here who is later found not guilty or has had the charges against them dropped is welcome to inform this newspaper. The information will be confirmed and printed.
OKEECHOBEE – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) arrested Kyler Michael Morgan, 20, of Okeechobee, Wednesday for one count of computer use to solicit a minor, one count of engaging in communications harmful to a minor and two counts of possession of child sexual abuse material (CSAM). Agents say Morgan was soliciting sexual images from a juvenile online.
The investigation located online chats between the suspect and victim using the messaging app, Wizz. The victim’s app profile indicated she was 14 years old and the suspect’s app profile showed that he was 16 years old.
The investigation identified Morgan as the user, and that he was 19 years old when he asked for sexual pictures from the child. During the investigation, agents also located child sexual abuse materials on electronic devices belonging to Morgan.