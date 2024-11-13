Old Market Capital: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Posted 11/13/24

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — Old Market Capital Corporation (OMCC) on Tuesday reported a loss of $451,000 in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the …

On a per-share basis, the Clearwater, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, were 19 cents per share.

The specialized consumer finance company posted revenue of $3 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OMCC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OMCC

