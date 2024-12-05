One injured in explosion

These columns list arrests and not convictions, unless otherwise stated. Anyone listed here who is later found not guilty or has had the charges against them dropped is welcome to inform this newspaper. The information will be confirmed and printed.
CLEWISTON -- At approximately 5 p.m. on Dec. 4,, Hendry County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an explosion at the Holiday Inn Express located at 1024 W Sugarland Hwy., Clewiston.
It was discovered while a man was working inside the back of his vehicle, an explosion occurred. There was only one injured person and he was transported for medical care.
During the investigation into the explosion, Fire Personnel discovered a small amount of explosives that appeared to be unstable. Collier County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad responded to assist with the disposal of the items.
The area from San Luis to Berner Road and south to Ventura to Sagamore was temporarily be closed while crews disposed of the undetonated devises.
Fire Commander Travis Reese note this was a controlled explosion and the public was not in danger.