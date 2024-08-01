Onity: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Onity Group Inc. (ONIT) on Thursday reported net income of $10.5 million in its second quarter.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Onity Group Inc. (ONIT) on Thursday reported net income of $10.5 million in its second quarter.

The West Palm Beach, Florida-based company said it had profit of $1.33 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $4.07 per share.

The mortgage servicer posted revenue of $246.4 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ONIT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ONIT

