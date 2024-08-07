OPKO Health: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Posted 8/7/24

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — Opko Health Inc. (OPK) on Wednesday reported a loss of $10.3 million in its second quarter.

The Miami-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent per share.

The …

You must be a member to read this story.

Join our family of readers for as little as $5 per month and support local, unbiased journalism.

Already have an account? Log in to continue. Otherwise, follow the link below to join.

Please log in to continue

Log in
I am anchor

OPKO Health: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Posted

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — Opko Health Inc. (OPK) on Wednesday reported a loss of $10.3 million in its second quarter.

The Miami-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 9 cents per share.

The holding company with investments in pharmaceutical and diagnostics companies posted revenue of $182.2 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $185.3 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OPK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OPK

Comments

Other items that may interest you

Why the fastest-growing place for young kids in the US …

Mars and Jupiter get chummy in the night sky. The …

Trump campaign projects confidence and looks to young …

Snake hunters will wrangle invasive Burmese pythons in …

x