Oragenics: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Posted

SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — Oragenics Inc. (OGEN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $2.5 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Sarasota, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 38 cents.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OGEN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OGEN

