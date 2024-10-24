Orchid Island: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

VERO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — VERO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC) on Thursday reported earnings of $17.3 million in its third quarter.

VERO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — VERO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC) on Thursday reported earnings of $17.3 million in its third quarter.

The Vero Beach, Florida-based company said it had profit of 24 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for investment gains, were 5 cents per share.

