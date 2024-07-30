Pacira: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Posted 7/30/24

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PCRX) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $18.9 million.

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PCRX) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $18.9 million.

The Tampa, Florida-based company said it had profit of 39 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 89 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 73 cents per share.

The specialty drugmaker posted revenue of $178 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $173.3 million.

Pacira expects full-year revenue in the range of $680 million to $705 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PCRX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PCRX

