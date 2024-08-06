Pediatrix Medical Group: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Posted 8/6/24

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (MD) on Tuesday reported a loss of $153 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Sunrise, Florida-based …

Posted

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (MD) on Tuesday reported a loss of $153 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Sunrise, Florida-based company said it had a loss of $1.84. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and restructuring costs, were 34 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 31 cents per share.

The physician group posted revenue of $504.3 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $505.5 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MD

x