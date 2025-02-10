PennantPark: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — PennantPark Investment Corp. (PNNT) on Monday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $16.1 million.

The Miami Beach, Florida-based company said it had net income of 25 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, came to 20 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 20 cents per share.

The business development company posted revenue of $34.2 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $35.2 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PNNT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PNNT

