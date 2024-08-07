PennantPark: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT) on Wednesday reported profit of $16.9 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share …

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT) on Wednesday reported profit of $16.9 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Miami Beach, Florida-based company said it had net income of 25 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, came to 31 cents per share.

The investment company posted revenue of $48.5 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PFLT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PFLT

