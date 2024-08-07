PennantPark: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Posted 8/7/24

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — PennantPark Investment Corp. (PNNT) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $3.7 million.

The Miami Beach, Florida-based company …

You must be a member to read this story.

Join our family of readers for as little as $5 per month and support local, unbiased journalism.

Already have an account? Log in to continue. Otherwise, follow the link below to join.

Please log in to continue

Log in
I am anchor

PennantPark: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Posted

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — PennantPark Investment Corp. (PNNT) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $3.7 million.

The Miami Beach, Florida-based company said it had profit of 6 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, were 24 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 22 cents per share.

The business development company posted revenue of $37 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $36.3 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PNNT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PNNT

Comments

Other items that may interest you

Why the fastest-growing place for young kids in the US …

Mars and Jupiter get chummy in the night sky. The …

Trump campaign projects confidence and looks to young …

Snake hunters will wrangle invasive Burmese pythons in …

x