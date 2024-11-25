PennantPark: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — PennantPark Investment Corp. (PNNT) on Monday reported a loss of $19.6 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Miami Beach, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 30 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, came to 22 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 22 cents per share.

The business development company posted revenue of $36.5 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $36.4 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $48.9 million, or 75 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $143.8 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PNNT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PNNT

