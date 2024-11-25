PennantPark: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Posted 11/25/24

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT) on Monday reported profit of $21.3 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, …

You must be a member to read this story.

Join our family of readers for as little as $5 per month and support local, unbiased journalism.

Already have an account? Log in to continue. Otherwise, follow the link below to join.

Please log in to continue

Log in
I am anchor

PennantPark: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Posted

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT) on Monday reported profit of $21.3 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Miami Beach, Florida-based company said it had net income of 29 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 32 cents per share.

The investment company posted revenue of $55.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $91.8 million, or $1.40 per share. Revenue was reported as $186.4 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PFLT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PFLT

Comments

Other items that may interest you

Wisconsin Democratic leader Ben Wikler enters the race …

Trump threatens 100% tariff on the BRIC bloc of …

Canada's Trudeau says he had an 'excellent …

Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau flies to Florida to …

x