Performant Financial: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PLANTATION, Fla. (AP) — Performant Financial Corp. (PFMT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $3 million in its second quarter.

Posted

The Plantation, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents per share.

The provider of audit and recovery services posted revenue of $29.4 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PFMT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PFMT

