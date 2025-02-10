PetMed: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Posted 2/10/25

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (AP) — DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (AP) — PetMed Express Inc. (PETS) on Monday reported a loss of $707,000 in its fiscal third quarter.

The Delray Beach, Florida-based company said …

You must be a member to read this story.

Join our family of readers for as little as $5 per month and support local, unbiased journalism.

Already have an account? Log in to continue. Otherwise, follow the link below to join.

Please log in to continue

Log in
I am anchor

PetMed: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Posted

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (AP) — DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (AP) — PetMed Express Inc. (PETS) on Monday reported a loss of $707,000 in its fiscal third quarter.

The Delray Beach, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents per share.

The pet pharmacy company posted revenue of $53 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PETS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PETS

Comments

Other items that may interest you

The Trump administration may exclude government …

Here's a look at moon landing hits and misses

Private lunar lander Blue Ghost touches down on the …

Miami Beach mayor says no to getting back together a …

x