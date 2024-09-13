Pope says sex abuse is ‘demonic’ as he weighs in on new scandal in French church

Posted Friday, September 13, 2024 2:01 pm

ABOARD THE PAPAL PLANE (AP) — Pope Francis called sexual abuse “demonic” on Friday as he weighed in on the latest sex assault revelations against a legendary French priest, Abbe Pierre, who devoted his life to advocating for the homeless.

Abbé Pierre, who died in 2007, was one of France’s most beloved public figures. The founder of the international Emmaus Community for the poor, Abbé Pierre had served as part of France’s conscience since the 1950s, when he persuaded Parliament to pass a law — still on the books — forbidding landlords to evict tenants during winter.

Emmaus International this week revealed that it had substantiated 17 more claims against its late founder, adding to the seven that were made public in July when it revealed the claims amounted to “sexual assault or sexual harassment.” The scandal set off outrage among French Catholics, for whom Abbe Pierre was a hero and icon.

Francis was asked during an in-flight press conference coming home from Asia about what the Vatican knew and when about Abbe Pierre, given reports that at least some people close to him knew of his impulsive sexual behavior.

Francis said he didn’t know when exactly the Holy See had learned about his abuse, but that it was after he had died.

He called Abbe Pierre a “terrible sinner” but that such a “shameful crime” was also the “human condition.”

“He’s a man who did so much good, but he’s also a sinner. We have to speak clearly about these things, and not hide them,” he said. “Abuse is in my judgment is something demonic, because every type of abuse destroys the dignity of the person.”

According to Emmaus, the new 17 cases involve women who reported behavior similar to that reported by the first seven victims, extending the abuse allegations from 1950s and 2000s. Their claims involved “unsolicited breast touching and forced kisses,” as well as repeated sexual contact with a vulnerable person, sexual penetration with an adult woman and sexual contact with a child, according to Emmaus.

The case of Abbe Pierre is the latest involving a revered, charismatic Catholic leader who turns out to have been a sexual predator. It is similar in some ways to the scandal involving another French icon, Jean Vanier, who founded the L’Arche movement to care for people with disabilities and was later found to have engaged in misconduct with adult women.

Francis had to confront a similar case during his visit to East Timor. Timorese Bishop Carlos Ximenes Belo won the Nobel Peace Prize for his non-violent campaign for independence, but the Vatican revealed in 2022 that he had been sanctioned for sexually abusing young boys. Belo was allowed by St. John Paul II to retire quietly in 2002, and the Holy See has never revealed what it knew and when about his crimes.

Francis didn’t mention Belo by name while he was in East Timor, where Belo is still revered and many Timorese refuse to believe he was an abuser. But Francis did condemn “abuse” in general terms upon arrival in Dili.

Emmaus and the Abbe Pierre Foundation announced a series of steps to distance themselves from their founder, including changes to the foundation’s name and Emmaus logos and closing a memorial dedicated to the priest.

