Primo: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Posted 8/8/24

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Primo Water Corporation (PRMW) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $16 million.

On a per-share basis, the Tampa, Florida-based company said it had profit of 10 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 26 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 25 cents per share.

The maker of pure-play water solutions posted revenue of $485 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $478.5 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PRMW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PRMW

