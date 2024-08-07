Rayonier: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Posted 8/7/24

WILDLIGHT, Fla. (AP) — WILDLIGHT, Fla. (AP) — Rayonier Inc. (RYN) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $1.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Wildlight, Florida-based company …

You must be a member to read this story.

Join our family of readers for as little as $5 per month and support local, unbiased journalism.

Already have an account? Log in to continue. Otherwise, follow the link below to join.

Please log in to continue

Log in
I am anchor

Rayonier: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Posted

WILDLIGHT, Fla. (AP) — WILDLIGHT, Fla. (AP) — Rayonier Inc. (RYN) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $1.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Wildlight, Florida-based company said it had net income of 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 2 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 14 cents per share.

The forest products company posted revenue of $173.6 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $224.9 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RYN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RYN

Comments

Other items that may interest you

Why the fastest-growing place for young kids in the US …

Mars and Jupiter get chummy in the night sky. The …

Trump campaign projects confidence and looks to young …

Snake hunters will wrangle invasive Burmese pythons in …

x