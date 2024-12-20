Real estate brothers Oren and Alon Alexander remain in custody on sex trafficking and rape charges

By DAVID FISCHER
Posted 12/20/24

Posted
By DAVID FISCHER

MIAMI (AP) — Prominent real estate broker Oren Alexander and his twin brother Alon will remain in custody following their initial court appearance in Miami on Friday.

The brothers had sought bond on charges of sex trafficking and gang rape. But federal prosecutors argued that they were a flight risk and a danger to the community. Judge Ellen D’ Angelo set a Dec. 30 detention hearing.

The judge read each brother the charges they faced and informed them of their rights.

Last week, another judge in Miami rejected a $115 million bail package proposed by their older brother Tal Alexander that would have allowed all three men who are prominent in luxury real estate in Florida and New York to be released pending trial in New York City.

The brothers were charged last week in New York with luring, drugging and violently raping dozens of women over more than a decade. Alon and Oren Alexander also face state charges in Florida stemming from three alleged sexual assaults.

All three Alexander brothers will remain in custody in Florida. They have denied the allegations, saying through their attorneys that any sex was consensual.

Oren and Tal Alexander are known for brokering deals on high-end properties in New York City and Miami for clients that included Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, Liam Gallagher, and Lindsay Lohan. In 2022, they started a new real estate company called Official.

Alon Alexander attended law school and joined the family’s private security business.

Comments

