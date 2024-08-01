Regency Centers: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Regency Centers Corp. (REG) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter. The results surpassed Wall Street expectations.

The real estate investment trust, based in Jacksonville, Florida, said it had funds from operations of $196.4 million, or $1.06 per share, in the period.

The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of $1.02 per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $99.3 million, or 54 cents per share.

The shopping center real estate investment trust, based in Jacksonville, Florida, posted revenue of $357.3 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $361.6 million.

Regency Centers expects full-year funds from operations to be $4.21 to $4.25 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on REG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/REG

