Regency Centers: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Posted 10/28/24

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Regency Centers Corp. (REG) on Monday reported a key measure of profitability in its third quarter. The results topped Wall Street …

You must be a member to read this story.

Join our family of readers for as little as $5 per month and support local, unbiased journalism.

Already have an account? Log in to continue. Otherwise, follow the link below to join.

Please log in to continue

Log in
I am anchor

Regency Centers: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Posted

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Regency Centers Corp. (REG) on Monday reported a key measure of profitability in its third quarter. The results topped Wall Street expectations.

The real estate investment trust, based in Jacksonville, Florida, said it had funds from operations of $195.1 million, or $1.07 per share, in the period.

The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of $1.04 per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $98.1 million, or 54 cents per share.

The shopping center real estate investment trust, based in Jacksonville, Florida, posted revenue of $360.3 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $355.2 million.

Regency Centers expects full-year funds from operations to be $4.27 to $4.29 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on REG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/REG

Comments

Other items that may interest you

Florida's convicted killer clown released from prison …

Prisoners plead for air conditioning in lawsuit …

Will people leave Florida after devastating …

A Florida school board candidate lost his race. …

x