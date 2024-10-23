Roper Technologies: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Posted 10/23/24

SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — Roper Technologies Inc. (ROP) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $367.9 million.

The Sarasota, Florida-based company said it had …

Posted

SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — Roper Technologies Inc. (ROP) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $367.9 million.

The Sarasota, Florida-based company said it had profit of $3.40 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $4.62 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.53 per share.

The industrial equipment maker posted revenue of $1.76 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.72 billion.

For the current quarter ending in December, Roper Technologies expects its per-share earnings to range from $4.70 to $4.74.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $18.21 to $18.25 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ROP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ROP

