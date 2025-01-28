Royal Caribbean: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Posted 1/28/25

MIAMI (AP) — Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $553 million.

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $553 million.

On a per-share basis, the Miami-based company said it had net income of $2.02. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.63 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.50 per share.

The cruise operator posted revenue of $3.76 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.77 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.88 billion, or $10.94 per share. Revenue was reported as $16.48 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Royal Caribbean expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.43 to $2.53.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $14.35 to $14.65 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RCL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RCL

