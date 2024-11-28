Russia strikes cities across Ukraine, targeting the country's energy infrastructure

Posted 11/28/24

Russia is engaged in a massive missile and drone attack targeting Ukraine's energy infrastructure and explosions were occurring in cities across the country. The energy minister said emergency power …

You must be a member to read this story.

Join our family of readers for as little as $5 per month and support local, unbiased journalism.

Already have an account? Log in to continue. Otherwise, follow the link below to join.

Please log in to continue

Log in
I am anchor

Russia strikes cities across Ukraine, targeting the country's energy infrastructure

Posted

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia is engaged in a massive missile and drone attack against Ukraine’s energy infrastructure Thursday, officials said, as fears mount about Moscow’s intentions to devastate the country's power generation capacity before winter.

“Attacks on energy facilities are happening all over Ukraine,” Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko posted on Facebook. He added that emergency power outages are being implemented nationwide.

Explosions were reported in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Rivne, Khmelnytskyi, Lutsk, and many other cities in central and western Ukraine.

The head of Ukraine’s presidential office, Andrii Yermak, said in a Telegram post that Russia had stockpiled missiles to strike Ukrainian infrastructure and wage war against civilians during the cold season. “They were helped by their crazy allies, including from North Korea,” he wrote.

One strike happened in the northern Volyn region. Power supply has been limited there, said Ivan Rudnytskyi, the regional military head.

Comments

Other items that may interest you

Trump says he'll nominate Kash Patel as FBI director …

Canada's ambassador to the US says Trudeau's dinner …

Negotiators fail to reach an agreement on a plastic …

Israeli strikes hit southern Lebanon, but tense …

x