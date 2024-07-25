Ryder: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Ryder System Inc. (R) on Thursday reported earnings of $127 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Coral Gables,

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Ryder System Inc. (R) on Thursday reported earnings of $127 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Coral Gables, Florida-based company said it had net income of $2.84. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $3 per share.

The truck leasing company posted revenue of $3.18 billion in the period.

Ryder expects full-year earnings in the range of $11.90 to $12.40 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on R at https://www.zacks.com/ap/R

