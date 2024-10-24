Ryder: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Ryder System Inc. (R) on Thursday reported earnings of $142 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Coral Gables, …

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Ryder System Inc. (R) on Thursday reported earnings of $142 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Coral Gables, Florida-based company said it had net income of $3.24. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, were $3.44 per share.

The truck leasing company posted revenue of $3.17 billion in the period.

For the current quarter ending in December, Ryder expects its per-share earnings to range from $3.32 to $3.52.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $11.90 to $12.10 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on R at https://www.zacks.com/ap/R

