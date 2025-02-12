Ryder: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Ryder System Inc. (R) on Wednesday reported earnings of $135 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Coral Gables, Florida-based company said it had profit of $3.12. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $3.45 per share.

The truck leasing company posted revenue of $3.19 billion in the period.

For the current quarter ending in March, Ryder expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.30 to $2.55.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $13 to $14 per share.

