Scienture Holdings: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Scienture Holdings, Inc. (SCNX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $3.2 million in its third quarter.

The Tampa, Florida-based company said it had a loss of …

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Scienture Holdings, Inc. (SCNX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $3.2 million in its third quarter.

The Tampa, Florida-based company said it had a loss of $1.34 per share.

The company posted revenue of $64,900 in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $65,000.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SCNX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SCNX

