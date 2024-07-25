Seacoast Banking: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

STUART, Fla. (AP) — Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida (SBCF) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $30.2 million.

STUART, Fla. (AP) — STUART, Fla. (AP) — Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida (SBCF) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $30.2 million.

The bank, based in Stuart, Florida, said it had earnings of 36 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 33 cents per share.

The holding company for Seacoast National Bank posted revenue of $202 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $126.6 million, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $126 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SBCF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SBCF

