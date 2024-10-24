Seacoast Banking: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Posted 10/24/24

STUART, Fla. (AP) — STUART, Fla. (AP) — Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida (SBCF) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $30.7 million.

The bank, based in Stuart, Florida, said it had …

You must be a member to read this story.

Join our family of readers for as little as $5 per month and support local, unbiased journalism.

Already have an account? Log in to continue. Otherwise, follow the link below to join.

Please log in to continue

Log in
I am anchor

Seacoast Banking: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Posted

STUART, Fla. (AP) — STUART, Fla. (AP) — Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida (SBCF) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $30.7 million.

The bank, based in Stuart, Florida, said it had earnings of 36 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 36 cents per share.

The holding company for Seacoast National Bank posted revenue of $207.8 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $130.3 million, exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $128.6 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SBCF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SBCF

Comments

Other items that may interest you

Florida woman found guilty of murder for leaving her …

4 astronauts return to Earth after being delayed by …

In a suburban Miami shopping center, Kmart's last …

An AI chatbot pushed a teen to kill himself, a lawsuit …

x