Seminole Hard Rock Tampa evacuated twice after suspicious devices found at the casino

Posted 9/30/24

Officials say the Seminole Hard Rock Tampa was evacuated twice in two days after the discovery of two suspicious devices at the Florida hotel and casino. Tribal police described the crude concealed …

You must be a member to read this story.

Join our family of readers for as little as $5 per month and support local, unbiased journalism.

Already have an account? Log in to continue. Otherwise, follow the link below to join.

Please log in to continue

Log in
I am anchor

Seminole Hard Rock Tampa evacuated twice after suspicious devices found at the casino

Posted

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Seminole Hard Rock Tampa was evacuated Sunday night and again on Monday after the discovery of two suspicious devices at the Florida hotel and casino, officials said.

Tribal police described the crude concealed devices as having fireworks components, but it wasn't immediately clear how dangerous they were or who left them.

The first device was discovered shortly before midnight Sunday in a men’s restroom near the Casino, police said in a news release. Part of the casino was immediately evacuated, and the device was removed by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Disposal Team, officials said. The casino reopened around 3 a.m.

As part of the investigation into the first device, a second device was discovered in another men's restroom in the casino just after noon Monday, police said. The area was evacuated again, and the sheriff's office team removed and deactivated the second device, officials said.

Besides the sheriff's office, Seminole police were also working with the FBI. Surveillance video is under review. No motive was immediately reported the the placement of the devices.

All areas of the casino were open Monday evening.

Comments

Other items that may interest you

Florida braces for Hurricane Milton as communities …

A spacecraft is on its way to a harmless asteroid …

Florida prepares for massive evacuations as Hurricane …

Tropical Storm Milton could hit Florida as a major …

x