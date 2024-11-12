Sila: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Posted 11/12/24

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Sila Realty Trust Inc. (SILA) on Tuesday reported a key measure of profitability in its third quarter.

The Tampa, Florida-based real estate investment …

You must be a member to read this story.

Join our family of readers for as little as $5 per month and support local, unbiased journalism.

Already have an account? Log in to continue. Otherwise, follow the link below to join.

Please log in to continue

Log in
I am anchor

Sila: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Posted

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Sila Realty Trust Inc. (SILA) on Tuesday reported a key measure of profitability in its third quarter.

The Tampa, Florida-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $31.7 million, or 57 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $11.9 million, or 21 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust, based in Tampa, Florida, posted revenue of $46.1 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SILA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SILA

Comments

Other items that may interest you

Trump says he is naming former Wisconsin Rep. Sean …

DeSantis aims to appoint Marco Rubio's Senate …

Trump names Brendan Carr, senior GOP leader at FCC, to …

Donald Trump Jr. says pushback against Cabinet picks …

x