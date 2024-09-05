Small, harmless asteroid burns up in Earth's atmosphere over the Philippines

By ADITHI RAMAKRISHNAN
Posted 9/5/24

NASA says a small, harmless asteroid has burned up in Earth’s atmosphere. The asteroid dubbed 2024 RW1 was spotted by astronomers in Arizona on Wednesday and disintegrated several hours later over …

You must be a member to read this story.

Join our family of readers for as little as $5 per month and support local, unbiased journalism.

Already have an account? Log in to continue. Otherwise, follow the link below to join.

Please log in to continue

Log in
I am anchor

Small, harmless asteroid burns up in Earth's atmosphere over the Philippines

Posted
By ADITHI RAMAKRISHNAN

NEW YORK (AP) — A small asteroid discovered on Wednesday harmlessly burned up in Earth's atmosphere the same day, NASA said.

The asteroid — about 3 feet (1 meter) across — was spotted by astronomers in Arizona and broke apart over the coast of the Philippines hours after the discovery.

This space rock, dubbed 2024 RW1, is only the ninth to have been spotted before its impact. Asteroids around this size hurtle toward Earth about every two weeks without posing any danger.

The asteroid was discovered through the Catalina Sky Survey, which is run by the University of Arizona and funded by NASA.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Comments

Other items that may interest you

France foiled 3 attack plots targeting the Paris …

Takeaways from AP's report on Russian and U.S. …

The US-Russia battle for influence in Africa plays out …

Flash flood sweeps away hamlet as Vietnam storm toll …

x