South Korean investigators call for indictment of detained President Yoon

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean investigators asked prosecutors to indict the country's detained President Yoon Suk Yeol over his short-lived imposition of martial law last month, as it accused him of rebellion, abuse of power and obstruction of parliament on Thursday.

The Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials said that Yoon staged a “riot" and sought to undermine the constitution when he declared martial law on Dec. 3 and sent troops and police officers to seal the National Assembly.

Lee Jae-seung, deputy chief prosecutor at the CIO, told a televised briefing that Yoon also abused his power by mobilizing troops for an illegitimate purpose and attempted to obstruct parliament’s right to vote on ending martial law.

Despite the presence of armed troops, lawmakers managed to enter the assembly chamber and called for an end to the emergency decree in a unianimous vote. The assembly later impeached Yoon, suspending his presidential powers, and the Constitutional Court is now deliberating to determine whether to formally throw Yoon out of office or reinstate him.

Yoon has steadfastly maintained that his actions were intended to issue a warning to the opposition-controlled parliament over its obstruction of his agenda, rather than to disrupt its work.

The Corruption Investigation Office has been leading a probe into Yoon with police and military authorities, and detained him last week.

“As you know, despite facing a nationally grave allegation as ringleader of a rebellion, the suspect has been constantly maintaining uncooperative stance and defying criminal judicial proceedings,” Lee said.

Yoon rebuffed efforts to question him for weeks and used the presidential security service to repel a first attempt to detain him.

Yoon argues that the investigation and his detention are illegal.

Yoon’s defense team issued a statement accusing the CIO of “humiliating” Yoon by trying to pressure him to speak to investigators and abusing his human rights by preventing him from contacting family members. Yoon has refused to participate in questioning since being detained, citing his right to remain silent.

Appearing at a Constitutional Court hearing for the first time on Tuesday, Yoon denied that he ordered the military to drag lawmakers out of the National Assembly to prevent them from voting. Commanders of military units that were sent to the assembly have testified that Yoon ordered them to pull lawmakers out.

Yoon’s martial law decree has shaken South Korean politics and financial markets and hurt its international image. Yoon’s subsequent defiance and the opposition’s push to oust him have also intensified South Korea’s already-serious internal divide.