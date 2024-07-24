SouthState: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (AP) — SouthState Corporation (SSB) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $132.4 million.

The Winter Haven, Florida-based company …

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (AP) — WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (AP) — SouthState Corporation (SSB) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $132.4 million.

The Winter Haven, Florida-based company said it had net income of $1.73 per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and non-recurring costs, came to $1.79 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.53 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $606.3 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $425.5 million, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $419.3 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SSB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SSB

