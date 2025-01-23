SouthState: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (AP) — SouthState Corporation (SSB) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $144.2 million.

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (AP) — WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (AP) — SouthState Corporation (SSB) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $144.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Winter Haven, Florida-based company said it had net income of $1.87. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.93 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.73 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $629.4 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $450.3 million, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $435.6 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SSB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SSB

